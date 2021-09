Texas is the most recent state to introduce an abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow the bill to stand. This bill is completely unconstitutional. The ban, put into place by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is on abortions after six weeks. Abortion is health care as it prevents damage to a person’s physical and economic well-being. Many people who have periods wouldn’t know they were pregnant at that time and would assume their period is two weeks late, causing the person to not have the option of receiving an abortion if and when they found out they were pregnant.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO