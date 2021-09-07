CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMLC receives award, gets state proclamation; plans for Literacy Week

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Masonic Literacy Center received a Literacy Legacy Award from Storytime Village, Inc. at a Read and Rise Breakfast Gala Thursday in Wichita. "We are so pleased the efforts of KMLC are being recognized," said Tasia Markowitz, Director of KMLC. "Our mission is all Kansans are literate. Our focus is to support young children and the adults surrounding them. Our vision includes providing resources, professional development, and parent outreach to promote early literacy, so each child enters kindergarten ready to learn. We would like to thank the Kansas Masonic Foundation for their contributions and continued support in our Kansas literacy efforts."

