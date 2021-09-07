CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC brings back Jose Diaz-Balart for daytime show

Media-MSNBC-Diaz-Balart This undated image released by MSNBC shows news anchor Jose Diaz-Balart who will return to MSNBC later this month to host a weekday show at the 10 a.m. hour. (MSNBC via AP) (Ivan Apfel)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Veteran anchor Jose Diaz-Balart is returning to the MSNBC lineup later this month as host of the 10 a.m. news hour on weekdays, the network announced on Tuesday.

Diaz-Balart was an anchor on MSNBC from 2014-16. His return is part of NBC Universal News Group Chairman's Cesar Conde's effort to bring more diverse voices to the network.

Diaz-Balart, also an anchor for “Noticias Telemundo,” has anchored national newscasts in both English and Spanish in a journalism career that began in 1983.

Hallie Jackson, who has anchored the 10 a.m. hour for five years, will shift to the 3 p.m. hour. Jackson and another MSNBC personality, Joshua Johnson, will both debut shows on the NBC News NOW streaming service this fall.

Ayman Mohyeldin will host prime-time MSNBC shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the network said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

