Heritage Health Center dreams of a new building
At its opening in September 2015, Heritage Health Center had three employees: a chief executive officer of the start-up, a physician and a nurse. As HHC prepares to celebrate its sixth anniversary this month, CEO Colette Mild, Dr. Juanita Sapp and nurse Ashley Jarrett are still in place at the community health center. And they have plenty of company — a health care team of 35 employees that now operates out of three main street buildings in Powell with satellite clinic locations in Greybull and Lovell.www.powelltribune.com
