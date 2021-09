Philadelphia offers a great number of locations that showcase the growing skyline. Though photographers always seek a new perspective of the skyline, the time-tested, iconic spots are still available to capture for the sake of the beauty in frame that has been captured for multiple years. On the list, the most iconic spots include the walkways of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the view from Spring Garden Street Bridge, and lastly the South Street Bridge view. Today, we observe the skyline from the South Street Bridge, which puts multiple new developments in the spotlight.

