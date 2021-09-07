CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma hospitals respond after doctor says Ivermectin overdoses “backing up” emergency rooms

By Tristan Hill
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The controversial antiparasitic drug Ivermectin remains at the center of national discussion as individuals and doctors attempt to use it in its various forms as an alternative treatment for COVID-19. An Oklahoma hospital refuted a public statement by a local doctor who claimed patients experiencing complications from the drug are filling up all area emergency rooms.

fox2now.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Fire department helps fellow firefighter’s wife see him through hospital window as he battles COVID

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Firefighters in Wichita Falls, Texas, have done something special for the family of fellow firefighter battling COVID-19 in a hospital. The firefighter is not currently allowed visitors, but that didn’t stop his station from coming up with a plan. They decided to bring a ladder truck down to the hospital to lift his wife to his window, so the two could finally see each other.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
FOX2Now

Flu and COVID-19: Can you combine the vaccines this year?

(NEXSTAR) – Flu season is once again approaching, and COVID-19 season never really ended. Doctors are reminding people the best way to protect themselves against both illnesses is by getting vaccinated. This year, is it OK to take care of both at the same time?. Plain and simple, the Centers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sallisaw, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Sallisaw, OK
State
Oklahoma State
FOX2Now

Mercy recognized as one of the top health systems in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS – Mercy hospital has been acknowledged as a 2021 top health system for high quality heart care in the U.S. by the American College of Cardiology (ACC). This recognition comes in the “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News and World Report. Mercy is one of 87 health systems nationwide to be listed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Cdc#Nhs Sequoyah#Integris Health#Mcalester Regional#Knwa Fox24
FOX2Now

‘My prayer was answered’: Missouri mom wins hearing aids contest for hard-of-hearing daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Would you do anything for your family? One mother from Republic made a decision that would change her daughter’s life forever. Anna Lee Datema won an online contest for a new set of hearing aids. The family says this is a blessing because her daughter Denise Finn had been eligible for hearing aids for ten years, but she couldn’t afford it.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy