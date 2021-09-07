How the Sam Raimi 'Spider-Man' Trilogy Totally Failed M.J.
In the very first scene of the 2002 Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) tells us in a voice-over that this is a story about a girl. For the following five years, we as viewers sort of let ourselves believe that Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) played an important role in the much-appreciated Sam Raimi trilogy. However, as time passed and we – AKA general audience – started to reevaluate female representation in movies, it became easy to see that Peter lied. The first Spider-Man trilogy wasn’t about Mary Jane at all. Arguably, it was about everything but her. But let’s give credit where credit’s due first.collider.com
