Pennsylvania State

On 9/11, husband on hijacked plane said plan in works

eagleobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeena Burnett Bailey was getting breakfast ready for her three young girls in San Ramon, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2001, when she saw on the news that an airplane had crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York. Her husband, Tom Burnett, was in New...

www.eagleobserver.com

CharlotteObserver.com

On the morning of 9/11, she unknowingly sent her boyfriend to Ground Zero

“We are getting reports that a small plane or a helicopter may have crashed into the World Trade Center,” interrupted my morning radio show as I was driving to work in downtown Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2001. I immediately called my then-boyfriend, and eventual husband, Kevin, who was living in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cosmopolitan

24 powerful photos remembering 9/11 – twenty years on

It's been 20 years since the the 9/11 terrorist attacks that shook, and changed, the world. At 8:46am on 11 September 2001, a plane flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, killing the 76 passengers and 11 crew members on board instantly. While at first the media and onlookers believed what was happening to be an accident, it soon became clear this was a targeted terror attack. Just seventeen minutes after the first plane hit, the South Tower was also hit by a hijacked plane at 9:03am.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Eagle-Tribune

Couple left on separate flights, she came home a widow

DERRY — When the planes hit the World Trade Center that sunny September morning 20 years ago, millions of people across the nation watched in horror as the news of the day unfolded, many wondering if friends and family members were safe. Those who knew Derry’s Ellen and Louis “Neil”...
RELATIONSHIPS
KCRG.com

Iowa widow shares husband’s last voicemail from 9/11

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Jim Cleere’s family has still not been able to bring his remains back to Iowa, 20 years after the Sept. 11 attacks. KCCI reports Cleere was in New York on a business trip as he watched the first plane hit the North Tower from his hotel room. He left two voicemails for his wife, his words remaining steady and calm.
IOWA STATE
Sun-Journal

20 years later, they’re haunted by their encounters with 9/11 hijackers

SOUTH PORTLAND — At half past five, a blue 2001 Nissan Altima pulled into the parking lot of the Comfort Inn on Maine Mall Road in South Portland. It was a cloudy afternoon – off the coast a hurricane was working its way farther out to sea – but the forecast for the next morning, September 11, 2001, was for brilliant, clear skies.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Remembering the victims of Flight 93: What happened to the fourth plane on 9/11

When United Airlines Flight 93 took off from Newark, New Jersey at 8:46 AM on Sept. 11, 2001, it was late. The flight’s near-45 minute delay would prove to be pivotal. The four hijackers on board intended to crash the plane, which was bound for San Francisco, in the Washington, D.C. area, likely aiming for the U.S. Capitol or the White House.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Photos Show The Chaos, Heartbreak Of 9/11 Attacks

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Thousands of people died, and the attack helped catapult the United States into its longest war. Twenty years later, the country is still reflecting on the chaos and heartbreak of that day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NECN

2 Planes Were Hijacked on Her Watch: ‘I Was Broken by Being Blamed' for 9/11

"Our stories of 9/11 are the things that unite us still, like the sense of unity we felt in those first days and months after the attacks. Except I never felt that way. I was the head of Boston's Logan Airport on September 11, 2001. On my watch, American Flight 11 and United Flight 175 were hijacked after leaving Logan and then flown into the World Trade Center. The first news story suggesting I might be fired in response to the hijackings appeared on September 13. A media frenzy followed. Six weeks after 9/11, Massachusetts's governor forced me to resign. I was later notified that a 9/11 family had sued me, holding me personally responsible for the wrongful death of their loved one. For many years, I feared that the blame directed at me was deserved. I was broken by being blamed for the hijackings. Not instantly, not shattered like handblown glass, but over time. Like a bottle tossed into the sea, tumbled apart bit by bit by the movement of the waves," Virginia Buckingham writes in her memoir, titled "On My Watch."
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Who is Todd Beamer? The hero of Flight 93 who almost certainly saved the US Capitol

Todd Beamer, 32, was heading to a business meeting in San Francisco when he got on a United Airlines flight at Newark Aiport in New Jersey on 11 September 2001.He was set to fly right back later that evening to come home to his pregnant wife Lisa and their two young boys Drew and David.Mr Beamer was working for a computer company, selling their software. Terrorists took control of the plan 46 minutes into the flight. “We have a bomb onboard, so sit,” they announced to the cabin.The destination for the plane was changed to Washington, DC.As some passengers...
POLITICS
chicagocrusader.com

Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, the faces and stories of hundreds of Black victims are rarely seen and told

They were accountants, college-educated professionals, high-ranking military officers with Purple Heart medals, husbands, wives, mothers, fathers and even children. Proud citizens living the American Dream, they were also Black when they died 20 years ago on September 11, 2001. For years they led productive lives and managed successful careers before...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Home sick home: Inside the 9/11 terrorists’ Florida luxury hideaway

A well-connected Saudi family hosted frequent visits from 9/11 terrorists at their Sarasota, Fla., home while they were in the area flight training, according to documents released by the FBI in 2013. And while they were in training for the devastating attack that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent...
FLORIDA STATE

