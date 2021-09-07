Man who fled to Poland in ’95 convicted in Illinois crash

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A man who fled to Poland in 1995 has been convicted of reckless homicide in a drunken driving crash in Lake County, Illinois. Marek Josko was sent back to the U.S. in 2020. The 67-year-old Josko was convicted last week of reckless homicide after a four-day trial. He was accused of being drunk while speeding and driving the wrong way on Route 41. The crash killed Dennis Bourassa. Josko was arrested in Poland in 2018, but the extradition process lasted two years. He faces three to 14 years in prison in Illinois.