Police Investigating Bus Driver Shot By Passing Motorist In Anne Arundel County
HANOVER, Md. – Maryland State Police investigators remain on the scene of a shooting that wounded a bus driver in Anne Arundel County early this morning. The victim is not being identified at this time. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. He was the driver of a passenger tour bus transporting ten passengers. None of the passengers were injured during the incident.www.thebaynet.com
