CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What can Kansas City Royals achieve in rest of season? We discuss on SportsBeat Live

By Blair Kerkhoff twitter email phone
Wichita Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay this for the Royals, they’re competing. They won’t be in the playoffs, but unless they go on a 27-game losing streak to finish the season, they won’t lose 100 games. If they play around .500 the rest of the way, the Royals will surpass the 73-victory total that was projected by some outlets in the spring.

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

With Salvador Perez mashing, we recall the Kansas City Royals’ top seasons of offense

Salvador Perez has had a season, including and especially this past week, that’s nothing short of stunning. Grand slams in consecutive games, home runs in five straight and counting ... he’s not only putting together the best of his 11 seasons, but he’s on pace to have one of the best seasons ever by Royal.
MLB
FanSided

KC Royals: 3 players we might not see next season

A challenging offseason awaits the KC Royals. Even after last winter’s uncharacteristic flurry of activity that added promising pieces to the roster, and despite the Royals already having won more games than in any season since 2017, rethinking the club’s composition is in order. The team could use another reliable...
MLB
Yardbarker

Kansas City Royals defeated by the Cleveland Amed Rosarios 7-2

Meh, flush it and move on. For those who haven’t heard, the Cleveland Baseball Team will be known as the Cleveland Guardians, named after iconic art deco sculptures in downtown Cleveland, starting in 2022. Some people and some groups, such as our SB Nation sister site Covering the Corner, are already using the name this year. However, for tonight, the professional baseball team in Cleveland was simply the Cleveland Amed Rosarios as its namesake outperformed the entire Royals offense in a 7-2 road win over Kansas City. The starting pitcher for the Royals tonight was Jake Junis, pitching in his first game since June 3 thanks to an undisclosed injury. Junis entered the year with high hopes thanks to a spicy new cutter that he added to his arsenal with the help of his brother, Noah. Though Junis’ final line tonight didn’t look particularly great—four hits and three runs in 4.2 innings—he was actually quite effective. Junis struck out six, managing to get a strikeout with four separate pitches:
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
KVOE

Kansas City Royals begin 6 game homestand against Cleveland

The Kansas City Royals begin a 6 game homestand with a 3 game series against the Cleveland Indians. The first pitch for Monday’s game is set for 7:10p. The Royals have not named their starting pitcher. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM. Salvador Perez has been named the...
MLB
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 130

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Franmil Reyes and the Indians open the month of September with a matchup against the Royals in Kansas City. Get live updates during the game below, including Cleveland.com beat writers Joe Noga and Paul Hoynes. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Indians merchandise for...
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Adalberto Mondesi works out in Kansas City. What his return could mean for Royals

Royals injury-plagued shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has rejoined the team in Kansas City after its 10-game road trip and with rosters set to expand from 26 players to 28 players on Wednesday. Mondesi has been snakebit this season and only appeared in 10 major-league games because of a pair of lengthy...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsbeat Live
Canton Repository

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals odds, expert picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (79-57) and Kansas City Royals (60-75) wrap up a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the White Sox vs. Royalsodds with MLB picks and predictions. White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (11-6, 3.82 ERA)...
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals offense sputters again as Indians complete the series sweep

The Cleveland Indians probably couldn’t leave fast enough for the liking of the Kansas City Royals and their fans following Thursday night’s AL Central Division clash. Ryan O’Hearn’s fly ball to center field did not produce a game-tying home run in the bottom of ninth; instead it served as the final out in the Royals’ 4-2 loss in front of an announced 10,042 in attendance for the finale of the three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals have now lost four in a row.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Today: Kansas City Royals to discuss hopes for new downtown ballpark, introduce new GM

John Sherman will hold a video news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss at least two major parts of the Royals’ future. One happens now: JJ Picollo will take over as general manager, while Dayton Moore will be the president of baseball operations. Picollo came to the Royals shortly after Moore was hired in 2006 and has been a major part of the Royals operations at all levels.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox, Royals underway after delay in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start of the White Sox’ game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City Friday was pushed back to a 9:13 p.m. start due to rain, a two hour, three minute delay. The Sox (78-56), who are a season-high 22 games over .500, were...
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Sal Perez is starting to close in on Kansas City Royals’ single-season home run record

All-Star catcher Salvador Perez is having the type of season at the plate that unborn children will hear stories about decades from now. The only question yet to be answered is how historic this season will end for the Kansas City Royals’ franchise cornerstone. He’s already surpassed his single-season career highs in home runs, RBIs and walks. He’s had one of the most prolific power-hitting seasons of any catcher in major-league history.
MLB
chatsports.com

Game 139: Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

LHP Mike Minor (8-12. 5.25) vs. RHP Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.28 ERA) Mike Minor has thrown 5.0+ innings in eight straight starts and 24 of his 27 starts this season. He'll take the mound tonight in Baltimore.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/VRc5xa9d3i. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 8, 2021.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Early deficit too much for Kansas City Royals to overcome in loss to Orioles

The Kansas City Royals were down four runs by the end of the first inning Tuesday night, and they couldn’t piece together a rally in a 7-3 loss to Baltimore in front of an announced 4,981 in Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The teams split the first two games of their four-game series.
MLB
KVOE

Kansas City Royals outscore Twins 6-4 in 11 innings

The Kansas City Royals were winners Friday night outscoring the Minnesota Twins 6-4 in 11 innings. It was Andrew Benintendi night. He hit a game-winning 2 run home run in the top of the 11th. He started the night with a 3 run home run in the 1st inning and scored a run in the 4th on a double by Michael A. Taylor.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy