Jack Axe scheduled for October, new trailer

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Neon Doctrine and developer Keybol Games have nailed down a release date for Jack Axe, their new open world platforming adventure inspired by Filipino and Norse mythology. The game launches on October 27. Here’s some additional information:. Her name is Jack. She has an axe. She is Jack Axe....

nintendoeverything.com

nintendoeverything.com

Star Wars: Hunters leak shows first images

It’s been quite some time since we last heard about Star Wars: Hunters, but the game is now back in the news thanks to a new leak. Star Wars: Hunters was announced during a Nintendo Direct this past February. It’s being made by Zynga and Lucasfilm Games. Little was said...
VIDEO GAMES
MacRumors Forums

Apple TV+ Shares 'The Velvet Underground' Trailer Ahead of October 15 Premiere

Apple has released the trailer for "The Velvet Underground," an upcoming TV+ documentary from Todd Haynes that follows the rise of the 1960s band of the same name. Headlined by Lou Reed and once managed by artist Andy Warhol, The Velvet Underground was known as the "house band" at the Factory, which was Warhol's studio that served as a hangout for artists and a venue for legendary parties.
TV & VIDEOS
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: NBA 2K22 New Gameplay Trailer

A few days before release, 2K Games has a new gameplay trailer for NBA 2K22 released. In addition to some commentators, we also get to see new game sequences. NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Army Of Thieves’ Drops Trailer Before Late October Debut

Zack Snyder’s prequel to his Army of the Dead Netflix hit will be a much different take on the usual zombie fare. Right off the bat–since Army of Thieves is set a full six years prior to Dead–don’t expect to see wall-to-wall zombies overrunning embattled humans, according to a report on JoBlo.com. The film–slated to hit Netflix Oct. 29–will be more of a lead up to the full-blown zombie apocalypse, as the trailer on this page shows.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

New Trailers: Sunday, Bergman, Pokemon

The official trailer is out for French filmmaker Eva Husson’s film adaptation of “Mothering Sunday” starring Odessa Young, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, and Colin Firth. Set in 1924, a house maid finds herself alone on Mother’s Day while her employers are out and she gets to spend an afternoon of...
MOVIES
bleedingcool.com

Jack Axe Announces Release Date For PC & Switch

Neon Doctrine and Keybol Games revealed today that their upcoming game Jack Axe finally has a proper release date for PC and Nintendo Switch. In case you haven't had a chance to check this game out, this is high-performance platforming at its finest as you will be playing a young woman Viking gripping her axe and slicing your way through all of the enemies in your path who don't know any better to get out of the way. In case you get tired of the single-player action, you will also have the ability to partner up with three others as her Viking friends to cut down enemies in multiplayer fun. The game will be released for both PC and Switch on October 7th, 2021, but only as a digital release. In the meantime, you can read a little bit more about the game below, and you can check out the latest trailer to be release today down at the bottom.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Axe Blizzard

Ability: Aim and throw a davastating barrage of axes. Upgrade: Completing the full series of Axe Blizzard by adding a bloody finishing combo of extra throws. Find and collect a Book of Knowledge to acquire the ability. Find and collect a second Book of Knowledge to upgrade the ability. It does not matter which book you collect first.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Haiku the Robot gets new trailer

A year has passed since we last heard about Haiku the Robot, Mister Morris Games’ “exploration and adventure game where you play as a small robot tasked with saving the world.” The project has now reappeared with a brand new trailer. Here’s some information about the game:. Haiku, the Robot...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

New Alan Wake Remastered trailer goes live, with release date in October

Just two days ago, Sam Lake, the creative director at Remedy Entertainment, announced that Alan Wake Remastered will be available on the Epic Games Store sometime this fall. This news served as a real treat for fans of the original Alan Wake, especially considering that the rights to the IP, prior to 2019, had remained out of Remedy Entertainment’s hands. Now, fans finally have footage of Alan Wake Remastered to latch onto, as today’s PlayStation Showcase introduced a new trailer for the upcoming re-release on October 5.
VIDEO GAMES
horrorsociety.com

OUIJA JAPAN Official Trailer, Releasing October 1st

It’s Killed Or Be Killed. Let The Game Begin. Karen is an American housewife living in Japan who desperately wants to fit in with her Japanese community, until peer pressure forces her to play the Kokkuri-san (the Japanese Ouija) with the other housewives, unwittingly disrespecting a local deity, who sets them up to fight each other in a deadly game of battle royal.A mysterious app gets installed on their phones to aid them in their battle. It offers the women tools to fight each other, which they buy with credits. But they better be careful with their spending.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

The Riftbreaker releases on October 14th, gets new gameplay trailer

Exor Studios announced that The Riftbreaker will release on October 14th. In order to celebrate this announcement, the team has also released a new gameplay trailer that you can find below. The Riftbreaker will be running on EXOR Studios’ proprietary Schmetterling 2.0 engine. Additionally, the game will have Ray Tracing...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Monark trailer #2

FuRyu and Lancarse uploaded a new trailer for Monark, their upcoming game for Switch. Monark, an RPG, is being made by several developers that previously worked on the Shin Megami Tensei series at Atlus. Learn more about the project below. How far will you go to save the ones you...
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ Coming October 5th!

Once again, that didn’t take long. After the leak last week touting the October 5th release date for Alan Wake Remastered, Sony confirmed it today during their PlayStation Showcase. On top of that, we get to see the remaster in action with a brand-new trailer!. Expect Alan Wake Remastered on...
VIDEO GAMES
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: PRODIGY Reveals October 28 Debut with New Trailer; STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 4 to Follow on November 18

Kicking off the wave of news out of last night’s Star Trek Day festivities are a pair of long-awaited release dates for the next two franchise shows beaming down this fall!. Announced with a brand new trailer for the upcoming animated series, the debut of Star Trek: Prodigy is now set for October 28 on Paramount+ in the United States (and CTV Sci Fi Channel in Canada), with a one-hour opening episode to kick of the show’s first season.
TV SERIES
cgmagonline.com

The Guilty Releases First Trailer, Coming to Netflix on October 1st

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in the upcoming Netflix movie, The Guilty this October, which just released its first trailer. The tense psychological thriller is set to drop on the streaming service on October 1st, but you may be able to watch it a little earlier. The film's world premiere is scheduled this Saturday at this year's Toronto International Film Festival on September 11th. In addition, the movie will hold a limited cinema release on September 24th. In anticipation of the first official trailer, Netflix released the movie's first official teaser which showed off no scenes from the movie but instead focused more on The Guilty's dialogue.
TV & VIDEOS
nintendoeverything.com

Kunio-kun no Sangokushi dayo: Zeiin Shuugou! gets new details and screenshots

The upcoming side-scrolling beat ’em up by Arc System Works, Kunio-kun no Sangokushi dayo: Zeiin Shuugou!, has received new details. This information includes a quick story summary, a description of the action gameplay, and character names. Also, new screenshots for the game have been released that show off some of...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Lost in Random trailer

EA and Zoink have prepared a new launch trailer for Lost in Random, their new gothic fairy-tale inspired action adventure game. It just launched on Switch today. For more on Lost in Random, check out the following overview:. Play the odds in Lost in Random, a gothic fairytale-inspired action adventure...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread receives five-minute overview trailer

Nintendo is back with another lengthy trailer for Metroid Dread. In the five-minute video, various aspects of the game are shown off, including Samus’ abilities, the E.M.M.I., and more. Here’s the full video:. Metroid Dread launches for Switch on October 8.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

WarioWare: Get It Together! launch trailer

WarioWare: Get It Together! is out on Switch worldwide today, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. Here’s some information about the game for those that haven’t been keeping up with our previous coverage:. Take on over 200 quick and quirky microgames—lightning-fast minigames filled with frantic fun—solo or with...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites launch trailer

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, a redone version of the 2011 2D hack and slash platformer, has received a new trailer. Ziggurat Interactive and WayForward put the game on Switch just a couple of days ago. Here’s some information about the game:. The Brimstone Society has summoned Rayne for one last...
VIDEO GAMES

