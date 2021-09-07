Jack Axe scheduled for October, new trailer

Neon Doctrine and Keybol Games revealed today that their upcoming game Jack Axe finally has a proper release date for PC and Nintendo Switch. In case you haven't had a chance to check this game out, this is high-performance platforming at its finest as you will be playing a young woman Viking gripping her axe and slicing your way through all of the enemies in your path who don't know any better to get out of the way. In case you get tired of the single-player action, you will also have the ability to partner up with three others as her Viking friends to cut down enemies in multiplayer fun. The game will be released for both PC and Switch on October 7th, 2021, but only as a digital release. In the meantime, you can read a little bit more about the game below, and you can check out the latest trailer to be release today down at the bottom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO