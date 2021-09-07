CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMN Picks of the Week: Doneda, Blondy & Saitoh / Tim Berne & Bloodcount / Anthology Of Exploratory Music From India

By Mike
 8 days ago

Here is where I post, at a frequency of about once a week, a list of the new music that has caught my attention that week. All of the releases listed below I’ve heard for the first time this week and come recommended. Michel Doneda / Frederic Blondy / Tetsu...

The Unexplained Sounds Group is back with a new 2CD release of modern experimental music from India. Stereotypes of Indian music are common outside of that country, perhaps not helped by the popularization of Bollywood soundtracks. While Indian musicians have collaborated with western classical, jazz, and rock artists, there is an ongoing (and incorrect) belief amongst some that music from India is still largely produced by instruments such as the sitar, sarod, tambura, and tabla.
Bloodcount was the quartet of Tim Berne on alto and baritone sax, Jim Black on drums, Michael Formanek on bass, and Chris Speed on tenor sax and clarinet. Guitarist Marc Ducret expanded this quartet to a quintet when he was available. The group existed from 1993 to 1997 or so and reformed for sporadic shows in the late 2000s. Bloodcount only put out live recordings.
AKIRA SAKATA – TOSAKA TO WATASHI. “Under the Covid 19 pandemic all the musicians and live music venues’ livelihoods are under threat. Currently, August 5, 2021 is in the middle of the TOKYO 2020 Olympics. Over 5,000 infected people, It jumped 10 times more than before the Olympics. We have entered an unknown territory. I am lucky to live. This solo is a continuation of the recording prepared to take a video in memory of the late John Russel. It was recorded at Bar Isshee in Tokyo. Many musicians, including Toshinori Kondo, died this year, but I couldn’t even go to the funeral. I’m sorry. I can’t help but hope that cafe OTO will hold up and this pandemic will end soon. ”
Nick Storring’s last solo album, My Magic Dreams Have Lost Their Spell, demonstrated the Toronto composer/multi-instrumentalist’s masterful use of multitracked instruments for the optimization of color and texture. Like My Magic Dreams, Newfoundout, Storring’s new offering, is a solo work of painstakingly composed sounds in vibrant layers, but unlike the earlier album, it pushes rhythm and percussion to the forefront.
Tim Berne
New York based clarinetist Jeremiah Cymerman returns with his fifth solo album (his first in eight years). Recorded late last year, each piece is dedicated to a composer who influenced Cymerman’s development, such as Alvin Lucier, Horațiu Rădulescu, Morton Feldman, Nate Wooley, Iancu Dumitrescu, and Evan Parker. The focus is on Cymerman playing his instrument with backing drones, echo, electroacoustics, and processed sounds.
Landing squarely between dark ambient and post-rock, Sleepwalker’s guitar and percussion soundscapes are both haunting and majestic. The album’s four tracks begin with the self-titled opener, featuring cosmic layered guitar drones. The second track, Le Cercle Rouge, couples undistorted guitar melodies with harmonies made up of long-held notes, as well as semi-martial percussion. The percussion becomes more involved, almost tribal, on Dream Cycle, as the guitars produce waves of textures. All of this culminates in Neverending Journey Through the Void, a 29-minute excursion with slow but heavy chording and stark synth melodies. Quieter passages are introspective and reminiscent of dark ambient, while aggressive percussion and guitar, as well as a hint of chanted vocals, drive the more assertive movements to crescendo.
This week’s episode features an interview and guest mix from Powers / Rolin Duo, the amazing Columbus-based folk/drone duo consisting of Jen Powers on dulcimer and Matthew Rolin on guitar. Their latest record, Strange Fortune, is out now on Astral Editions. Their trio record with Jason Gerycz, titled Lamplighter, is also out now.
When soprano saxophonist/composer Steve Lacy died in 2004, the world of improvised music lost one of its most creative voices, and certainly a unique one. In anticipation of the twentieth anniversary of his death—and the ninetieth anniversary of his 1934 birth—Guillaume Tarche asked the simple question, “how do you listen to him?” to an international and broadly representative group of musicians and writers. The result is a trilingual (French, English, and Italian) collection of analytical essays from critics and musicologists, reminiscences and appreciations from people who knew him or heard him play, and anecdotes and accounts from those who played with him, not to mention discographies of Lacy’s releases as well as of releases featuring others’ interpretations of his compositions.
Dave Liebman Expansions – Selflessness: The Music of John Coltrane (Dot Time Records, 2021) Matthew Shipp / Whit Dickey – Reels (Burning Ambulance Music, 2021) Caroline Davis – Portals, Vol. 1: Mourning (Sunnyside Recordings, 2021)
For Adam Rudolph, Collaboration is Communication

Over the course of the last few decades, Adam Rudolph has quietly become a giant of world fusion and spiritual jazz. He has collaborated with mentors like Don Cherry and Yusef Lateef, and is a member of both Carlos Niño’s L.A. collective Build An Ark as well as Hu Vibrational, which features Niño and Hamid Drake. He’s mastered instruments from around the world, and has studied the traditions and philosophy behind the music he plays. He treats his many collaborations as a way for him to communicate across cultures and generations. META, the label Rudolph founded in 1997, has become a go-to source for heads into the deeper end of jazz, boasting releases from Rudolph’s towering Go: Organic Orchestra and global improv octet Moving Pictures, as well as works where Rudolph plays alongside legends like Yusef Lateef and Pharoah Sanders.
