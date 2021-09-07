CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booster Gold Knows Todd McFarlane Apparently (Blue & Gold #2 Spoilers)

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today's Blue And Gold #2 by Dan Jurgens and Ryan Sook, Booster Gold and Blue Bettle take the next step into becoming private superheroes with a philanthropic sponsor. Or at least Booster Gold does. Rejected by the Justice League, he has to look after the bottom line. And with Blue Beetle getting a new mode of transport in such financially struggling times, we learn something new about Booster Gold's connections.

Dan Jurgens
Todd Mcfarlane
