Booster Gold Knows Todd McFarlane Apparently (Blue & Gold #2 Spoilers)
In today's Blue And Gold #2 by Dan Jurgens and Ryan Sook, Booster Gold and Blue Bettle take the next step into becoming private superheroes with a philanthropic sponsor. Or at least Booster Gold does. Rejected by the Justice League, he has to look after the bottom line. And with Blue Beetle getting a new mode of transport in such financially struggling times, we learn something new about Booster Gold's connections.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0