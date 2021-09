The Securities and Exchange Commission should come out with a rule aimed at digital engagement practices, according to one investor advocate. While the regulator already has rules in place governing online brokers and robo-advisors, it’s best to come out with a rule to deal specifically with such issues as gamification and other digital engagement approaches, Stephen Hall, legal director and securities specialist at Better Markets, an investor and consumer advocacy group, said last week during the SEC’s Investor Advisory Committee meeting, according to FA-IQ sister publication Ignites.

