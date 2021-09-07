Writers Block: Author uses East Tennessee as a backdrop for romance novels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Think Nicholas Sparks, but different. That’s how Buck Turner describes his writing style. “Romance novels with a twist is kind of the way I like to explain it because, while the romance or the love story is the anchor for most of my books, you may get a coming of age story, you may get a thriller or a mystery. So, we mix in other elements as well and so you might get two or three stories in one,” he said.