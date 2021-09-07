Bob Newsholme, In Apparent Attempted Suicide 2 Weeks Ago, Investigated for Fraud in Tax Business

The evening of August 24, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to Robert “Bob” Newsholme’s house at 2 Lee Place in Palm Coast for what turned out to be a bizarre case of what looked like Newsholme’s attempted, and dissimulated, suicide: according to what he told deputies and his family, he’d taken to bed that morning, shot himself in the chest, and hid the fact from his son until 12 hours later, when he was transported to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. He also feared he had Covid.