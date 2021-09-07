CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope, patriarch and Canterbury abbot issue climate appeal

By NICOLE WINFIELD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBJNm_0bolDRr900
FILE - In this uesday, Sept. 20, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis, center, flanked by Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I, left, and Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby, pray together inside the Basilica of St. Francis, in Assisi, Italy. The world’s major Christian leaders, Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, have issued a joint appeal for delegates at the Glasgow climate conference to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet. “The extreme weather and natural disasters of recent months reveal afresh to us with great force and at great human cost that climate change is not only a future challenge, but an immediate and urgent matter of survival,” said the statement from Francis, Archbishop Justin Welby of the Anglican Communion and Patriarch Bartholomew I. (Tiziana Fabi/Pool Photo via AP)

ROME (AP) — The world’s top Christian leaders — Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians — on Tuesday issued a joint appeal for delegates at the upcoming U.N. climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet.

In their first-ever joint statement, the three Christian clerics said the coronavirus pandemic gave political leaders an unprecedented opportunity to rethink the global economy and make it more sustainable and socially just for the poor.

“We must decide what kind of world we want to leave to future generations,” said the statement from Francis, Archbishop Justin Welby of the Anglican Communion and the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I.

But in the statement, they also noted that the threat is no longer far off.

“The extreme weather and natural disasters of recent months reveal afresh to us with great force and at great human cost that climate change is not only a future challenge, but an immediate and urgent matter of survival,” they said.

The statement sought to give a sense of urgency to the upcoming U.N. climate summit, which Francis at least is expected to attend in person. The conference, known as COP26, is scheduled for early November in Glasgow, Scotland.

“This is the first time that the three of us feel compelled to address together the urgency of environmental sustainability, its impact on persistent poverty, and the importance of global cooperation,” they wrote.

Individuals have a role to play, but leaders bear the greatest responsibility to take courageous decisions in Glasgow, the statement said.

“We say: choose people-centered profits; make short-term sacrifices to safeguard all our futures; become leaders in the transition to just and sustainable economies.”

The statement was dated Sept. 1, when their churches celebrate the world day for the care of creation. There was no official explanation for why it was released a week late, though the Vatican is essentially closed for business in August, suggesting summer holidays might have been to blame.

While the joint statement was a first, Francis has frequently cited Bartholomew’s teachings on the environment, including in his landmark 2015 environmental encyclical “Praised Be.” Welby, a former oil executive, has spoken out about the moral crisis of climate change though his Church of England has declined to divest fully from carbon-intensive companies arguing that it can force greater change on the fossil fuel industry as a shareholder.

Comments / 7

Related
CNN

Orban gives Pope a loaded gift during visit to Hungary

(CNN) — Pope Francis urged Hungarians to be more "open" and "considered" during an open-air mass in Budapest after meeting the country's hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday. Orban, a self-styled defender of Christian values, has rolled back civil liberties, ranging from migrant and LGBTQ+ rights to media freedom,...
RELIGION
Reuters

Pope, in Slovakia, says don't exploit religion for politics

PRESOV, Slovakia, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the cross should not be used as a political symbol and warned against Christians trying to be triumphalist, in an apparent criticism of the use of religion for partisan ends. Francis flew to the city of Presov, in...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Christian leaders appeal for action on climate change

The pope, ecumenical patriarch and archbishop of Canterbury appealed to world leaders to address the "current climate crisis" to preserve the planet for future generations in an unprecedented joint statement on Tuesday. Why it matters: The call to action comes ahead of the United Nations climate talks scheduled for November...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Justin Welby
kfgo.com

World’s top three Christian leaders in climate appeal ahead of U.N. summit

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The world’s three main Christian leaders issued an unprecedented joint appeal to members of their Churches to “listen to the cry of the earth” and back action to stem the effects of climate change. In “A Joint Message for the Protection of Creation,” Pope Francis, Archbishop...
RELIGION
NBC News

Pope Francis warns against anti-Semitism in Budapest

Pope Francis urged vigilance against rising anti-Semitism while on a visit to Hungary. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church is on a four-day tour of central Europe, and said the specter of anti-Jewish prejudice was still lurking on the continent.Sept. 12, 2021.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canterbury#Abbot#Church Of England#Ap#Christian#Orthodox Christians#U N#The Anglican Communion
newsitem.com

Your suffering is ours: Pope honors Slovak Holocaust victims

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis honored Slovakian Holocaust victims and atoned for Christian complicity in wartime crimes as he sought to promote reconciliation Monday in a country where a Catholic priest was president of a Nazi puppet state that deported tens of thousands of its Jews. “Your history is...
RELIGION
IBTimes

Pope Francis Meets Viktor Orban In Worldview Clash

Pope Francis met Sunday with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban -- whose tough views on migration clash with those of the pontiff -- at the start of a brief visit to Budapest where he will also celebrate a mass. The head of 1.3 billion Catholics -- in Hungary to close the...
RELIGION
North Denver News

Pope Calls for Europe to Show Pandemic ‘Solidarity’ |

BRATISLAVA – Pope Francis called for Europe to show “solidarity” around the world during economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, speaking on a visit to Slovakia — one of the worst hit countries in Europe. On his first foreign trip since a colon operation in July, the 84-year-old Argentine pontiff...
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Zuzana Caputova, the president who convinced Pope Francis to visit Eastern Europe

In February 2018, 27-year-old journalist Ján Kuciak, who was investigating the relationship of the Slovak mafia and the corrupt business world with the government, was murdered at his home, along with his girlfriend, Martina Kušnírová. The assassin’s confession revealed the nature of Kuciak’s work. A case that showed all the connections between the Slovak government and corruption and that caused a popular revolt in the street against the political class as had not been seen since the fall of communism. A 46-year-old human rights activist, environmentalist and LGBTI community defender ran for election in 2018 and won with 58% of the vote. It was Zuzana Caputova, the new president of Slovakia. The woman who convinced the Pope to visit his country for four long days that contrasts with the seven hours that the Pontiff spent this Sunday in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Scotland
kfgo.com

Pope calls out prejudice as he meets Roma in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned prejudice and discrimination against Europe’s Roma people during a visit to one of the most impoverished communities in Slovakia, saying it was wrong to pigeonhole entire ethnic groups. Francis, 84, arrived at the bleak Lunik IX settlement on the outskirts of...
RELIGION
International Business Times

Pope To Meet Slovak Roma In Trip To Impoverished Region

Pope Francis will meet with members of the 400,000-strong Roma minority in Slovakia on Tuesday during his visit to the impoverished Lunik IX housing estate in Kosice. The 84-year-old Argentine pontiff, who regularly calls for assistance to the world's poorest communities, is on his first foreign trip since a colon operation in July.
RELIGION
International Monetary Fund

The Climate Issue

In Ernest Hemingway’s novel The Sun Also Rises, a character is asked how he went bankrupt. “Two ways,” he answers. “Gradually, then suddenly.”. It’s the same with climate change. The damage is becoming less and less gradual, and unless we take action, the world could suddenly reach an irreversible tipping point.
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Philippines' Pacquiao Sues Influential Evangelist Over Graft Accusation

MANILA (Reuters) - Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Owner of the Universe" and "Appointed Son of...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

570K+
Followers
313K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy