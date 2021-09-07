CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cajun Navy Ground Force has partnered with Macy’s Department Stores

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 8 days ago

LOUISIANA - Customers and colleagues are invited to round up in-store purchases to benefit Cajun Navy's Hurricane Ida relief efforts. Macy's is committedto strengthening the community as neighbors, customers and colleagues begin the recovery process following the damage and devastation from the recent Hurricane Ida. To assist with the community's immediate needs, Macy's has also donated $50,000 to Cajun Navy Ground Force to support its Hurricane Ida relief efforts.Macy's has launched the charitable round-up campaign with the help of its colleagues and customers.

www.kadn.com

