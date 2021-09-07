Cajun Navy Ground Force has partnered with Macy’s Department Stores

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have captured and killed an alligator believed to have attacked a man who went missing in flood waters from Hurricane Ida. The wife of 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee saw him attacked by an alligator outside their home on Aug. 30, the day after Ida struck Louisiana. She paddled a small boat to try to get help but when she and deputies from St. Tammany Parish returned to the house, he was gone.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO