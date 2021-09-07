Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Returns to Alamo

The Series Situation: San Antonio Spurs lead Miami Heat, 3-2 The Play: With the Heat down three and the shot clock off, LeBron James missed a 3-pointer to tie from the left wing. Chris Bosh then out-jumped two Spurs to grab the offensive rebound. He quickly got the ball to Ray Allen, who was backpedaling to the right corner. Allen didn’t hesitate and drained the game-tying three with 5.2 seconds left on the clock. Miami went on to win Game 6 in overtime and then take Game 7 for its second straight championship.

