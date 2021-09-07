Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Returns to Alamo
Bates-Diop re-signed Tuesday with the Spurs on a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. After playing the 2020-21 campaign under of the Spurs' two two-way slots, Bates-Diop will be bumped up to the 15-man roster heading into 2021-22. At 6-foot-8 and 229 pounds, Bates-Diop brings could size to both forward spots, but he's still unlikely to find himself in coach Gregg Popovich's regular rotation during the upcoming campaign when the Spurs are at or near full strength.www.cbssports.com
