CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Returns to Alamo

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Bates-Diop re-signed Tuesday with the Spurs on a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. After playing the 2020-21 campaign under of the Spurs' two two-way slots, Bates-Diop will be bumped up to the 15-man roster heading into 2021-22. At 6-foot-8 and 229 pounds, Bates-Diop brings could size to both forward spots, but he's still unlikely to find himself in coach Gregg Popovich's regular rotation during the upcoming campaign when the Spurs are at or near full strength.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

Spurs re-sign Bates-Diop to crowded roster

Keita Bates-Diop played for three teams in his first three NBA seasons. He did not want to make it four-for-four. So when the Spurs offered the 25-year-old forward a chance to come back on a two-year contract, Bates-Diop seized on the opportunity. “I wanted to stay in one place for...
NBA
KENS 5

REPORT: Bates-Diop inks two-year deal with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs and forward Kieta Bates-Diop have agreed to a two-year deal. In 30 games played last season, Bates-Diop averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and shot 44.8-percent from the field in 8.2 minutes per game. He will be entering...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Spurs Notes: Bates-Diop, Roster Crunch, Nielsen, Offseason

Keita Bates-Diop, who recently re-signed with the Spurs, received a two-year contract worth the veteran’s minimum, with only the first year guaranteed, per Keith Smith of Spotrac (Twitter link). Bates-Diop told Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News (via Twitter) that he’s looking forward to the competition of training camp...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
NBC Sports

Spurs sign Keita Bates-Diop to two-year contract, now he has to make roster

Keita Bates-Diop played 30 games for the Spurs last season on a two-way contract, much of that coming when the team was hit hard by the coronavirus. The counting stats weren’t stunning — 5 points and 2.8 rebounds a game in just under 17 minutes a night — but he played like a solid role player for San Antonio.
NBA
Bleacher Report

2016 NBA Re-Draft: Is Ben Simmons Still No. 1?

In the instant-analysis culture of today's sports media, many expect to know who won the NBA draft the moment it's over. NBA teams are immediately graded on every pick they made. It's the nature of the business, but you can't know how wise a selection was until some time passes....
NBA
NBA

Top NBA Finals moments: Ray Allen's late 3 turns tide for Heat

The Series Situation: San Antonio Spurs lead Miami Heat, 3-2 The Play: With the Heat down three and the shot clock off, LeBron James missed a 3-pointer to tie from the left wing. Chris Bosh then out-jumped two Spurs to grab the offensive rebound. He quickly got the ball to Ray Allen, who was backpedaling to the right corner. Allen didn’t hesitate and drained the game-tying three with 5.2 seconds left on the clock. Miami went on to win Game 6 in overtime and then take Game 7 for its second straight championship.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Spurs
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Roast Russell Westbrook For Controversial Fashion Choice

Russell Westbrook is an absolute beast on the court, and there are few who can compare to his energy and passion. Russ is also known for his rather flashy fashion choices. Over the years, Westbrook has made countless headlines for his crazy, wacky, and intriguing attire. Recently, Westbrook captivated audiences...
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Cs steal Damian Lillard from Portland in B/R’s latest trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy