Courtney Barnett is releasing a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, on November 12 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Now she has shared an amusing video for its second single, “Before You Gotta Go,” and also launched a stem mixer on her website. The stem mixer allows fans to mess around with the mix of the album’s first two singles, lowering or muting various instruments in each song, including the vocals. Check it out here. Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore directed the “Before You Gotta Go” video, in which Barnett tries to capture field recordings in nature, until things turn surreal. Watch it below.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO