Celebrities

‘We Love You, We Got You’: Michael Ealy Writes Touching Tribute To His Wife Amid Kabul Violence

By Alexa Imani Spencer
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 7 days ago
Actor Michael Ealy shared a touching moment with his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, on Instagram in a tribute to her about the violence in her native Kabul, Afghanistan. “My love,” his post begins. “This may have been one of the hardest moments I’ve ever witnessed for you. I’ve struggled to find the words about the situation in Kabul. I can only talk about what I see on the ground here.”

