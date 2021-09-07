Fall Arts Preview: Comedy
All the laughs, snorts and yes, probably the occasional heckler will return to Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club at Short Pump Town Center when it reopens this fall after a major renovation. Located at Short Pump Town Center, the 18-year-old, 275-seat club needed more space. Todd Leinenbach, vice president of Funny Bone Comedy Clubs, says they were seeking to expand prior to shutting down due to the pandemic and last year acquired the neighboring space, expanding the venue from 6,800 to 13,500 square feet.richmondmagazine.com
Comments / 0