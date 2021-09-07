CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Fall Arts Preview: Comedy

By Nicole Cohen
richmondmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the laughs, snorts and yes, probably the occasional heckler will return to Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club at Short Pump Town Center when it reopens this fall after a major renovation. Located at Short Pump Town Center, the 18-year-old, 275-seat club needed more space. Todd Leinenbach, vice president of Funny Bone Comedy Clubs, says they were seeking to expand prior to shutting down due to the pandemic and last year acquired the neighboring space, expanding the venue from 6,800 to 13,500 square feet.

richmondmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Short Pump, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Damon Wayans
Person
Paula Poundstone
Person
Lavell Crawford
Person
Jeanne Robertson

Comments / 0

Community Policy