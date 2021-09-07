Wichita police identify gunman in Old Town club shooting that left 1 dead, 5 hurt
A 34-year-old man was killed and five women were hurt after a gunman opened fire overnight outside of a nightclub in Wichita’s Old Town entertainment district. The shooter — identified by authorities as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson of Wichita — remained at large Tuesday, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said. Anyone with information about the case or Dawson’s whereabouts is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4646 or leave an anonymous tip with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.www.kansas.com
