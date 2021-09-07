CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration Strikes Back Against Texas Abortion Ban

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden pledged a “whole-of-government” response last week after the Supreme Court allowed new draconian abortion restrictions in Texas to stand. This week, the administration took its first step: Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed the Department of Justice would “protect” those seeking abortions and clinics that provide the procedure, saying in a statement that his office would ensure constitutional rights through the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act — the federal law that makes it illegal “for a person to use force, threat of force, or physical obstruction to intentionally injure or intimidate” those seeking reproductive healthcare.

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
U.S. Department of Justice Sues to Block Texas Abortion Ban

The U.S. Department of Justice has intervened to ask the courts to block the new Texas law that has prohibited most legal abortions in the state, even as Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land. The DOJ lawsuit filed Thursday, Sept. 9, in federal district court in Austin...
DOJ files for immediate injunction to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

After announcing their lawsuit last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday evening filed for an immediate injunction to halt Texas' enforcement of their restrictive law banning most abortions in the state. "The State of Texas adopted S.B. 8 to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights," the DOJ says...
DoJ Seeks Emergency Court Order Blocking Texas Anti-Abortion Law

Biden administration begins what’s likely to be a long battle. Supreme Court has so far refused to block the measure, S.B. 8. The U.S. Justice Department asked for an emergency court order to block a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas, the first of what is likely to be an extended legal battle that reaches all the way to the Supreme Court.
Justice Department seeks order against Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal court in Texas to stop the enforcement of a new state law that bans most abortions in the state while it decides the case. The Texas law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity...
Texas abortion law: Biden's DOJ asks judge to intervene

The U.S. Department of Justice late Tuesday asked a federal judge in Texas to temporarily halt the controversial new state law that bans abortions after about six weeks. The emergency motion seeks a temporary restraining order comes days after the DOJ sued Texas over the law, claiming it was enacted to "prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."
Congress must codify the tenets of Roe v. Wade

For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe v. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.
Mexico Supreme Court strikes down abortion ban in contrast with neighbor, Texas

Rachel Maddow reports that the Mexican Supreme Court has struck down an abortion ban by a Mexican state in a decision that is expected to give Roe v. Wade-type protections to Mexicans just as Mexico's neighbor over the border is trying to undermine those protections in Texas with the help of the U.S. Supreme Court.Sept. 8, 2021.
Biden, Pelosi vow action to block Texas abortion ban

Sept. 3 (UPI) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed Thursday to fight Texas’ new six-week abortion ban, which escaped an injunction and was left to stand by the U.S. Supreme Court. Texas Senate Bill 8, led by Republicans and signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in...
Joe Biden blasts Texas law banning abortions after six weeks

US president Joe Biden has blasted a new law in Texas which bans abortions after six weeks and makes no exception for rape or incest, calling it “extreme” and unconstitutional. The new bill marks the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court's landmark...
Biden Blasts Supreme Court's Failure to Block Texas Abortion Ban

President Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted the Supreme Court's decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state and directed federal agencies to do what they can to “insulate women and providers” from the impact. Hours earlier, in the middle of the night, a deeply...
