Watch Janet Jackson’s Janet Documentary Trailer, If You’re Nasty

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Janet could’ve been 60 straight seconds of pop goddesses complimenting Janet Jackson for all we care, but, yes, let’s get a music history lesson while we’re at it. As the first documentary about the queen of Black girl magic, Jackson granted cameras access to her life to coincide with the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album, and she promises to candidly discuss everything from that infamous Super Bowl performance to her MTV domination to her late brother Michael. “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,” she narrates in the trailer. “This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it, this is me.” Rhythm nation, the four-hour doc will premiere on A&E and Lifetime in January 2022.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

