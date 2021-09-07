Watch Janet Jackson’s Janet Documentary Trailer, If You’re Nasty

Three days ago, MTV announced that Normani would be performing at this year’s Video Music Awards with the television debut of her new single “Wild Side” and boy, did she deliver. She wore a silver two-piece set inspired by Aaliyah, who she also sampled for the track as well. The singer concluded her performance with an homage to Janet Jackson’s “Would You Mind” by bringing out Teyana Taylor tied up. Normani climbed up, danced on top of her, and left us all in awe. Normani previously performed at the VMAs in 2019 with her song “Motivation” and with Fifth Harmony in 2014 & 2017. (Former bandmate Camila Cabello was also at the VMAs, but … anyway.) Normani released the music video for “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B in July. Unfortunately, Cardi is too busy being a mom to make the 2021 VMAs her son. Normani recently made an appearance in the video for Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “family ties.” Her debut album has yet to be announced but we’re still waiting in anticipation.

