The Dodos have announced their eighth album, Grizzly Peak, due November 12 via Polyvinyl (pre-order). The album was written as guitarist/vocalist Meric Long began experiencing the early stages of arthritis in his fingers, threatening his ability to play guitar, and Meric also envisioned the album as a thank you to longtime fans who kept him going when the thing he loves doing most was put in jeopardy. That message comes through on "Annie," one of two songs released alongside the album announcement.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO