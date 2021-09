If you’ve been craving fresh-made gyros, tacos, barbecue, hot dogs, donuts, pierogies, pizza, ice cream, and more of your favorite local street foods, we have good news for you: There’s still one more chance to tuck into some tasty treats this summer at Volume One’s Food Truck Friday on Friday, Sept. 3, in Phoenix Park. Check out eight local food trucks, including Holy Donuts, The Hubb, Guac & Roll, Smokestream, Far Breton Bakery, Tasty Trolley, Davis Dogs, and Ramone’s Ice Cream. Not vaccinated yet? Please remember to continue to wear a face mask and spread out six feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Check out more at VolumeOne.org/FoodTruckFriday.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO