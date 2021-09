According to a report from French news outlet Le10Sport, Manchester City are among a few elite European clubs monitoring Kingsley Coman’s situation at Bayern Munich. Kingsley Coman, 25, has won virtually everything there’s to win in football since his move to Bayern Munich from Juventus in the summer of 2015. He has been one of the cornerstones of the Bavarian club’s success since arriving at the Allianz Arena, most notably scoring the winner in their 2019/20 Champions League final victory over his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO