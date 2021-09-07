CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

1394 Lake Haven Way, Sevierville, TN 37876

Citizen Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpscale, luxurious, contemporary, the Best of the Best! New Cabins are being constructed at Lake Haven Resort on Douglas Lake! This cabin (The Clingman) is sited at the end of a high ride - pinnacle overlooking the main lake channel. Your back decks will take in the stunning sunsets across the water, peaceful, serene, exhilarating! This 2 bedroom cabin has a bunk loft making it sleep like a 3 bedroom. It has 3 baths, a dramatic open floor plan, a soaring cathedral ceiling, walls of glass, and an open loft! Complete with its own theatre and game room. But what makes it rent like AMAZING is the INDOOR POOL. Perfect for a second home, Lake getaway, or fantastic investment home. Our cabins of this size, with these amenities, generate $120,000 in gross rental revenue and more. The resort will have common lake access, walking trails around the lake, and a picnic pavilion with panoramic views. The location is perfect - just 20-30 minutes to all Pigeon Forge has to offer. Call, text, or email for all kinds of details on how this works.

