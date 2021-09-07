1394 Lake Haven Way, Sevierville, TN 37876

BEAUTIFUL, high quality custom home that was built in 2015. Located just a couple minutes from Douglas lake and 30 minutes from Sevierville and Pigeon Forge. Nestled perfectly on 6 UNRESTRICTED acres that are both partially cleared and partially wooded, this could be your permanent home, or it can be used as an income producing overnight rental. With its A1 zoning, the expansion possibilities are available to add other income producing homes or cabins. Offering an easy entry as there are no steps at any of the entrances. Vaulted ceilings throughout the entrance and living room with an open floor plan. Oversized windows and doors allow you to take in the spectacular views of the property and wildlife. There are superior granite countertops in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Plenty of cabinet space due to the abundance of custom shaker cabinets in the kitchen and laundry room. Hardwood floors spread throughout the dining room and loving room. Tile floors are found in the bathrooms, kitchen, and laundry room. The spacious Master Bedroom features a custom en-suite bathroom that host an oversized tile shower, a large whirlpool tub, HEATED FLOORS, and a massive walk-in closet. Also, a bonus room that could be used as an office, play room, sleeping area, etc. Except for a few personal items, all furnishings come with the home. Enjoy the view from the wrap around deck or the covered front and back porch areas. There is a 20x20 detached building that would make a great workshop/storage area. (6 additional acres can be purchased with this home)

DANDRIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO