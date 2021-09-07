CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan telco stocks on Suga high after PM announces exit

By Robert Clark
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thought the financial markets had a farewell message for him after his brief spell in office, he's right. That message is: Don't let the door hit you on the way out. It is especially true for investors in telco stocks, which have regained nearly...

#Stocks#Telcos#Price Competition#Suga High#Kddi#Ntt#Sofbank Corp#Rakuten#Light Reading#1 2 Robert Clark
Light Reading

Eurobites: UK ahead of Euro rivals on 5G speeds ï¿½ Ookla

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Amdocs talks up Orange project; Nokia lands new deal in Netherlands; MobiledgeX trials road safety systems; GlobalConnect fibers up. The UK is beating other European countries and the US on the performance of its early-stage 5G networks, according to the latest speed-test data from Ookla, a monitoring firm. Average download speeds were about 167 Mbit/s in Blighty, versus just 142 Mbit/s in Germany and 140 Mbit/s in France, while the US could barely muster 81 Mbit/s. The UK also did reasonably well on 5G availability compared with most European countries, with the service covering 10.2% of the population in the first half of 2021, according to Ookla. On coverage, unfortunately, it falls well behind the US, where 5G is available to about half the population. And it badly trails both China and South Korea on connection speeds and availability. Ookla's data raises questions about some of the 5G claims made by operators. Germany's Deutsche Telekom, for instance, recently put its 5G network coverage at 85%, while Ookla reckons 5G services are available to less than 3% of Germans. (See How 5G rollout became such a long, hard slog.)
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Ericsson says China divestment is not linked to local 5G setbacks

China has been a less welcoming environment for Ericsson in recent months. After Sweden's government blocked 5G operators from using Chinese vendors last year, Ericsson's share of 5G business with China's state-controlled service providers fell dramatically in what CEO Bï¿½rje Ekholm felt was a retaliation by government officials. Now the...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Asian telcos race to sell off towers, data centers

Suddenly, Asian operators are racing to sell off their infrastructure. After a spate of asset sales since the middle of the year, the big Philippines operators, PLDT and Globe, and Indonesia's Ooredoo Indosat, are now reported to be joining the party. PLDT believes its ten data centers could fetch $500...
MARKETS
