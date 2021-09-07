CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency could be the next big ad spender in sports television

Los Angeles Business Journal
Los Angeles Business Journal
 7 days ago
Crypto companies have not been especially active in the U.S. market yet, but industry sources predict that crypto could grow into a $100 million category for sports television over the next 12 months. One network's deal is spurring much of the optimism.

