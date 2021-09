DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO13) – A man faces an animal abuse charge after Iowa police say he stabbed his girlfriend’s puppy, which later died of its injuries. Officers were called to a home in Des Moines on Sunday afternoon about a dispute with a weapon, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department. Police say prior to the call, a woman heard one of her pets yelping and then saw her boyfriend, 31-year-old Viljar Rosales, stabbing her 6- to 8-week-old puppy.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO