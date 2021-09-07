4510 Westover Place, Morristown, TN 37813

Built in 2007 by U.M. Rogers 4510 Westover Place is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home with a full unfinished basement situated on a Cul De Sac in East Hampton Subdivision. The home features large bedrooms with the En-Suite Master on the main level and the other 2 bedrooms on the second level. The main level has a large great/dining area with a large pantry/laundry room just off of the Kitchen. The home has a 2 car attached garage with additional parking available in the basement.