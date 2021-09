It was another week of mostly blah cupcake games but it also had some eliminators, upsets, and a fair share of drama. Arkansas 40 Texas 21 - Sark has done in one month at Tejas something that Nick Saban has yet to do in 14 years at Alabama: lose to Arkansas. The Hogs outgained the ‘Horns 471 to 256 and led 16-0 at the half. The burnt orange players simply could not catch up. Texas RB Bijan Robinson who EVERYONE on ESPN was drooling over during preseason gained 69 yards on 19 carries for a 3.6 ypc average.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO