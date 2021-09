The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll both saw continued reshuffling after Week 2 saw several ranked teams upset. The biggest surprise of the Week 2 slate came when No. 12 Oregon, fresh off a narrow 31-24 win over Fresno State and missing its two best defensive players, went into Ohio Stadium and beat No. 3 Ohio State, 35-28. The defense was far from perfect, giving up 612 yards, but also limited the Buckeyes to 6 of 15 and 2 of 5 on third-and fourth-down conversions, respectively. Oregon running back CJ Verdell was excellent as well, rushing for 161 yards and tallying three total touchdowns.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO