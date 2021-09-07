Former Sling TV exec Ingrid Mariotti joins Wurl
PALO ALTO, Calif. ï¿½ Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, has named Ingrid Mariotti to the newly created role of Director of Business Development, Streamers. She is charged with optimizing current partnerships with video streaming platforms, as well as signing on new video streaming platforms for Wurl's distribution, monetization and advertising services. Mariotti reports to Wurl SVP of Worldwide Business Development Craig Heiting.
