Palo Alto, CA

Former Sling TV exec Ingrid Mariotti joins Wurl

By Light Reading
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALO ALTO, Calif. ï¿½ Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, has named Ingrid Mariotti to the newly created role of Director of Business Development, Streamers. She is charged with optimizing current partnerships with video streaming platforms, as well as signing on new video streaming platforms for Wurl's distribution, monetization and advertising services. Mariotti reports to Wurl SVP of Worldwide Business Development Craig Heiting.

