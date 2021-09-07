CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Who are the best dribblers and crossers in MLS this season?

By Alex Klein
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForwards Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos have been nonexistent in the last five league games and have truly failed to create scoring opportunities and dangerous attacks. The lack of production from these two players has cost the team offensively and put the Union in bad spots in the 2nd half of games.

chatsports.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Jesus Bueno trains for first time with Union

Bueno was announced by the Union on July 29th that the club had signed the midfielder from Deportivo Lara to a two-and-a- half-year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. MLS News. The Union remain at number 11 in...
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Monteiro and Mbaizo both to be featured on ESPN+

Follow Jamiro Monteiro and Olivier Mbaizo’s qualifying journey for the World Cup on ESPN+. No additional details were included from the club, but it’s being credibly reported that Rossi is a loan to purchase and Fenerbahçe are expected to pick up the purchase option in the winter. Charlotte FC grows...
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks before big New England game

The Eastern Conference leaders come into Friday’s match with a 15-4-4 record which has built them a 14-point lead in the East and seven points atop Seattle Sounders FC in the chase for the 2021 Supporters’ Shield. New England saw its nine-match unbeaten streak come to an end last time out, falling to New York City FC by a 2-0 margin.
MLS
Miami Herald

MLS playoff game set for Thanksgiving Day on Fox

Fox will air a Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time, the league announced Thursday. MLS Decision Day, the final day of the regular season, is set for Nov. 7. The postseason starts Nov. 20 and concludes with the MLS Cup title match on Dec. 11.
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Next up for the Union, Club America

Philadelphia Union is back in action for one of the biggest home matches in club history as they welcome Liga MX giant Club America to Subaru Park for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals on Wednesday, September 15th. MLS News. Amid a busy week to kick off...
MLS
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics Daily Links 9/8/21

Mass Live Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 enshrinement schedule: Everything you need to know for the weekend. Boston Sports Journal 20 Boston Celtics questions: #8 - Can Marcus Smart really run this team as the full-time point guard?. CBS Sports Lakers, Celtics, Bulls among five NBA teams that could...
NBA
brotherlygame.com

Patience pays off for Nathan Harriel in long-awaited MLS debut

When veteran Ray Gaddis unexpectedly announced his retirement just before the start of preseason in January, it seemed at the time that it was only a matter of time before Nathan Harriel would be making his MLS debut. The now 20-year-old was the oldest of the incoming homegrown class and...
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Before hanging up her cleats, Carli Lloyd will play one more hometown match

This fall will see soccer legend and hometown native Carli Lloyd’s illustrious soccer career come to an end. Lloyd announced at the end of August that she will step away from the sport that she has spent the past 16 years playing. However, before she stops playing, she will play one more time in front of a hometown crowd.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
leadercourier-times.com

Best game of season not enough against DV

The Husky volleyball team hosted Dakota Valley Thursday, Sept. and came up short – 25-22, 17-25, 12-25, 11-25. EPJ put together its most complete game of the season in the first game. DV started out strong and pulled away to a 14-10 lead. The Husky serve receive was struggling and DV’s middles were having a field day. EPJ head coach Erin Ellinger called a time-out and that turned things around for the Huskies. EPJ got a side out; 3 straight kills – Danica Torrez down the line, a tip from Natalie Heuertz and Josie Curry out of the middle, tied the score. The Husky front line started to control the net and even when they didn’t get a stuff block, they slowed it enough to give the defense time for a pass. Ashley Brewer ended up with 15 blocks on the night, and she and Heuertz (13 blocks total) teamed up for a couple in this game. With EPJ leading 20-19, DV’s Jorja VanDenHul went up in the middle looking for 1 of her 13 kills, but Hannah Nearman took the ball off her chest, Giorgio dived to pull it out of the net and Torrez put it down for 1 of her 8 kills. DV had to call a time-out trailing 21-23 and they did get a kill, but Curry returned the favor with a powerful hit to give EPJ game point. Bentlee Kollbaum laid out to dig a DV hit and Giorgio got the set to Curry. She tipped the ball perfectly into the middle of the DV defense.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Youth Movement

The past few seasons, the Dallas Stars have been one of the oldest teams in the league. And that was before they signed Ryan Suter. But they’re uniquely positioned as a team that also has several young stars. In his annual NHL Pipeline Rankings (players 22 and under), Corey Pronman...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Inter Miami CF visits Toronto FC after 2 straight shutout wins

Inter Miami CF (8-9-5) vs. Toronto FC (3-14-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +115, Inter Miami CF +215, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF comes into a matchup against Toronto FC after recording two straight shutout wins. Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall during the 2020...
MLS
WKRC

FC Cincinnati breaks 3-game slide, gets first win at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – FC Cincinnati earned the club’s first win at TQL Stadium Saturday night with a dominant 2-0 win over Toronto FC. FC Cincinnati improve to 4-10-8 (20 points) for the season. Toronto FC sit at 15 points (3-14-6) and at the bottom of the Eastern Conference Standings. Brenner’s...
MLS
LAG Confidential

LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Colorado Rapids

Robin Fraser has done a wonderful job with the Colorado Rapids, who look like a team reborn. That team gave the LA Galaxy fits for the first 25 minutes on Saturday in a 1-1 draw, constantly challenging the backline as the Galaxy could not consistently move the ball up the pitch. This was partially a result of Colorado’s pressure, but it was also the Galaxy’s painfully slow ball movement. Lots of standing around and watching the center backs pass amongst themselves.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quotes

A moment of João Paulo brilliance and some stout defense was enough to see the Seattle Sounders through to their first home win since July, allowing them to maintain their two-point lead atop the Western Conference standings. MATCH SUMMARY. Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Minnesota United FC 0. Saturday, September...
MLS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin FC listless on the road in 3-0 drubbing to Houston Dynamo

Austin FC entered Saturday’s game at Houston with an opportunity. Facing the worst team in the Western Conference with three home matches to follow, Austin FC could have begun what would be an interesting final two months to the season — maybe even eventually entering a playoff race — with a win.
MLS

