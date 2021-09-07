St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation now accepting applications for grants for local non-profits
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation is accepting grant applications for its fall 2021 cycle through October 1st. Established in 1973, the SLF is a non-profit organization that awards grants twice annually to Salisbury-Rowan organizations and to projects and groups supporting global work. The SLF seeks to fund projects that address one or both of its missional priorities: supporting vulnerable communities and promoting relationships across divides.www.wbtv.com
Comments / 0