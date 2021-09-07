Greenlane shares rise as analyst green lights the stock as a buy

The online sports betting industry generated over $1B in revenue in 2020 in the US and that is expected to increase sixfold by 2023 as the legalization of wagering continues to spread throughout the nation. Sports have become an American obsession with sports fandom defining how people view themselves over religious, political, and regional affiliations. However, not all fans are interested in gambling but would like to engage with sports with something on the line. PredictionStrike makes investing in sports accessible with its simulated stock exchange that allows users to buy and sell virtual shares in professional athletes. Share prices are determined by not only supply and demand but also real-time athlete performance. The company plans to give athletes a percentage of their respective market caps to have interests aligned as well as deepen engagement. Technology has forged new possibilities in the athlete-fan relationship and PredictionStrike’s exchange creates a new avenue for fans to monetize their passions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO