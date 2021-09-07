CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf oil spill contained in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

By Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContractors hired by Houston-based Talos Energy have installed a containment dome over an oil pipe in the Gulf of Mexico that was damaged by Hurricane Ida. The independent offshore producer on Tuesday said the containment dome will allow contractors to recover leaking oil from the pipeline and transfer it to tanker ships. The damaged foot-long pipeline, the suspected source of the oil spill, is not owned by Talos, the company said.

