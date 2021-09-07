Meet the New Halloween Tea Collection I’ll Be Sipping Well Beyond Spooky Season
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fall is just around the corner, which means we’re getting ready for picking apples, busting out our coziest scarves, and eagerly awaiting the season of all things pumpkin spice. And speaking of: As part of their new Holiday Special Collection, tea brand VAHDAM India has launched a Pumpkin Spiced Herbal Tea as well as a Happy Halloween Assorted Tea Gift Set — and they’re both getting us excited for the spooky season ahead. Perfect for gifting yourself or your equally pumpkin spice-obsessed loved one, these limited-release teas practically scream autumn.www.apartmenttherapy.com
