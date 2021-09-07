CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas COVID Patient Dies Days After Judge Ruled He Must Be Given Ivermectin Treatment

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Pete Lopez's family had been pushing for a Texas hospital to administer the medication to him since he was admitted to the ICU on August 4.

Texas Reporting 'Second-Shot Hesitancy' as Nearly 2M Skipped Last COVID Vaccine Dose

Nearly 2 million Texans are reportedly displaying second-shot hesitancy as large numbers of first-dose vaccine recipients are failing to show up for their second dose. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), 1.89 million people have not returned to receive their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, as of September 6. Of those 1.89 million people, 11 percent, or more than 1 million people, are now more than 90 days past the due date for their second dose.
