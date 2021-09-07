Stimulus Checks: Folks Living in These 10 US States Can Expect More Payments on the Way

Residents in 10 states can look forward to a fourth stimulus check, but they’ll have to meet a series of criteria to qualify. California, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas all created programs to hit people most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it’s unlikely — but not impossible — that the federal government will approve a fourth round of nationwide stimulus payments. More than 2.8 million people have signed a Change.org petition asking for an additional round of checks. And some Democrats are pushing for more, but the White House doesn’t seem interested, Yahoo reported.

Who Will Get a Fourth Stimulus Check?

California — Residents who make less than $75,000 will receive an additional $600 stimulus check this month. Dependants will also add $500. That income figure is based on 2020 tax returns. So, anyone who hopes to qualify must file last year’s taxes with the IRS by Oct. 15 or lose out on the money.

Colorado — If you received an unemployment check anytime between March 15 and Oct. 24, 2020, the state promises a stimulus check of $375. However, workers who earned more than $52,000 last year or who qualified for more than $500 a week in state unemployment benefits are ineligible. The state reportedly issued these checks earlier this year, the Denver Post said.

Maryland — Anyone who received the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2019 is eligible to receive a stimulus payment. Families will earn $500 and individuals will receive $300. Only low- to moderate-income earners qualify for the EITC.

New Mexico — Low-income workers who didn’t qualify for the federal stimulus program will receive a one-time payment of $750. Just over 4,000 residents are eligible for this payment, however.

New York — Undocumented workers who did not qualify for federal payments may qualify for a state stimulus. To qualify you must have earned less than $26,208 in 2020.

States Looks to Help Teachers

Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas are targeting extra payments to assist teachers. Some states used federal funds to created retention plans to keep educators in the classroom. Though, each state will allocate that money differently.

Florida teachers and administrators are eligible for $1,000 bonus payments. Law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics also qualify for a check. Florida began issuing those last month, it was reported.

Full-time teachers in Georgia and Tennessee can also expect a $1,000 bonus payment from their states. Part-time teachers will make $500. Tennessee is labeling this as hazard pay. Georgia teachers should have already received their money this summer, according to Yahoo. The Volunteer State is expected to send out checks by the end of the year.

Michigan also sent out $500 hazard pay bonuses to teachers earlier this summer.

In Texas, however, there is no statewide program yet. But educators in certain districts will receive stimulus checks. Teachers in Fort Worth and Arlington got a 4 percent raise and school districts in Denton and Mansfield will make 2 percent more this year. In Denton, educators will also a $500 retention bonus. Irving teachers that returned to the classroom this month will receive $2,000.