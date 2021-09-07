CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR: These Drivers Are Now Facing Tough Uphill Battle in Cup Series Playoffs After Darlington Race

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486hpj_0bol9YvL00

The 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have has a lot of time to dominate and master the track before getting down to the final segment. To be exact, they had the chance to compete in 19 states, 26 different races, and 14 drove away as winners.

Despite all that, the playoffs always get a little more chaotic as drivers try to not let the pressure get to them. The playoff season kicked off with the Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway this past Labor Day weekend.

Issues for Drivers at First NASCAR Playoff Race

It was a night of a lot of trouble for the 16 drivers. For Kevin Harvick, the trouble on the track was no surprise at all. He finished fifth at Darlington.

“That really shouldn’t surprise anybody. I mean, we’ve done this for a long time, so if anybody is surprised, they’re very, very new, and Darlington, in general, is just one of those places that creates chaos in itself. There are a lot of places that you can make a mistake, and it’s the first race of the playoffs, and everybody always loses their mind in the first race of the playoffs. It happens every year. If it’s not the first race, it’ll be one of the first three, or four, five in six, or seven, eight, and nine. At some point, they all lose their mind,” Harvick said, according to USA Today.

Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron, and Michael McDowell are all on the bubble and face upcoming elimination if they don’t perform well.

Harvick finished behind other top NASCAR racers, which, in order, were Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr.

In terms of trouble, there’s plenty to talk about. Alex Bowman hit the wall during lap 15. This damaged his car and forcing him to fall toward the back of the pack. Michael McDowell crashed during lap 31 and ended up in dead last. Chase Elliott damaged his left front fender and later on, completely missed his pit stop on lap 158.

In addition, Kyle Busch crashed during lap 125 and finished 35th. That’s just a small summary of what went down over in Darlington, but it was clearly a wild night of racing. Technically, there were four playoff drivers that didn’t finish the race. This includes Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch, William Byron, and Chase Elliott.

Next Race in Playoffs

There’s still a lot more to come in the NASCAR playoffs, however. The next race in the playoffs is on September 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at the Richmond Raceway.

As of now, Denny Hamlin leads with 2,072 points and has the only win so far in the playoffs. Kyle Larson follows close behind with 2,106 and Martin Truex Jr. has 2,062 points. The first round of eliminations will take place on September 18 after the Bristol Motor Speedway race. Four drivers will be taken out of the top 16.

Comments / 8

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat has been filled for 2022

As expected, Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports have agreed to continue their relationship into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. When Erik Jones signed with Richard Petty Motorsports last year for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the deal was classified as a multi-year deal. However, a clause existed within that agreement that would have allowed the two sides to part ways after the 2021 season concluded.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
FanSided

NASCAR driver goes from first to last in the playoffs

Kevin Harvick entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the top seeded driver last year. This year, he enters in last place among the 16 playoff drivers. A lot can change in a year for a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is a perfect example of that; he won seven races in last year’s regular season and two in the first three-race round of the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

43-Year-Old Kurt Busch Gets New NASCAR Cup Ride for 2022

Toyota-based 23XI team confirmed Friday that Kurt Busch will become Bubba Wallace’s teammate in '22. Wallace has struggled with the first-year team, with no poles, no victories, one top-5 finish, 13 finishes between 11th-20th, 10 more between 21st-30th, and a 39th. Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion with Roush-Fenway Racing,...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Playoffs#Nascar Cup Series#Race Track#Usa Today#Nascaronnbc#The Federated Auto Parts#Bristol Motor Speedway
The Spun

NASCAR Analyst Shares Honest Admission On Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace’s first season as the No. 23 car driver for 23XI Racing, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, was a disappointing one. The No. 23 car had an up-and-down season. Wallace is currently No. 21 in the Cup Series standings. He has an average place finish of 19.8 on the year.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Kasey Kahne returns to full-time racing, will run rest of World of Outlaws season

Once one of NASCAR's most promising young stars, it's been almost three years since Kasey Kahne stepped out of a stock car for the final time and returned to his roots as a sprint car racer. While Kahne had been enjoying a reduced role as a driver on dirt, a new opportunity has presented itself for Kahne to get back to the grind of racing full-time.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Kyle Busch Mocks ESPN Over Erroneous Report About 23XI Racing

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. ESPN made a goof last week, and Kyle Busch noticed. The Worldwide Leader on Friday sent a push notification about Busch leaving Joe Gibbs...
NFL
Racing News

Jordan Fish tweets about Denny Hamlin; Account deleted

Did she send a breakup message via twitter to the NASCAR driver?. NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have long been partnered. However, the couple were never married. Jordan Fish is a former member of the Lady Cats, the dance group for the Charlotte Bobcats. In 2007, she asked if he would support her Miss South Carolina event, he did. She went to dinner to thank him and they quickly became a couple.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

NASCAR: Tony Stewart reveals one of his biggest regrets

Three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart admitted that one of the biggest regrets in his professional career came late last NASCAR season. When it started to become clear that Kyle Larson would indeed return to the NASCAR Cup Series following what was an indefinite suspension handed down to him for using the N-word during a livestreamed iRacing event, one potential landing spot stood out above all the rest.
ELK GROVE, CA
NESN

Denny Hamlin’s Girlfriend Deletes Twitter Account After Cryptic Tweets

Denny Hamlin sounds as though he’s facing problems at home. Jordan Fish, girlfriend of the NASCAR Cup Series driver, used Twitter on Wednesday to share cryptic messages, in which she apparently accused him of wronging her for some time and seemingly ended their relationship. Fish didn’t offer any details, but her scathing messages made her feelings about Hamlin pretty clear.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR's Oldest Living Champion Just Hated Losing

It’s a winnable debate that Rex White is NASCAR’s second-most underappreciated Cup Series champion, trailing only 1950 champion the late Bill Rexford. But be warned. A closer look at White’s racing career reveals a highly successful and fiercely competitive driver who doesn’t fit into any “superstar” category except one: he hated losing more than almost anything in life.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

207K+
Followers
21K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy