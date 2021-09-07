Florida Landlord Requires Tenants Get Vaccinated, Defying DeSantis Ban
National housing experts believe the landlord is the first on a large-scale level to implement such a requirement for tenants.www.newsweek.com
....and people wonder why I never back the landlords, if they cant get people out so they can raise the rent they will force them out... and raise the rent. I wonder if Biden will do anything to help the people hardest hit by this, the poor and working poor, or will he continue to pass the infrastructure bill onto them?? we all knew it would happen when Biden got in, the poorest would be the ones hurt most.
Interesting. I wonder how this action will fair in the legal system. Driving out tenants?? Is it the ones who didn’t pay rent during this crisis or only the unvaccinated??
i support our governor and i dont make my employees get vaccinated...but as a business i should be able to make any rules i want. hire..fire. at will employment. same with property owners.
