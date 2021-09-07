Is is acceptable to wear white after Labor Day?
The rule of not wearing white after Labor Day is well-known in fashion. But, is it an outdated rule in this day and age?www.fox5dc.com
As if there aren't more important things to be concerned about. 😒
This rule is so ignorant! I wear whatever is comfortable and right for me! If anyone says anything negative to me about what I'm wearing then I just ignore them. That way, what they said goes right back to them and doesn't affect me at all!
That is so old school wear what you want and enjoy it.
