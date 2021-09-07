CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGTv5_0bol93tJ00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.

It was must-see TV for football fans when Peyton Manning and Tom Brady led their teams against each other. The two football giants gave professional football some of its compelling moments through their fierce rivalry. Recently appearing on a podcast, Peyton Manning says his rivalry with Brady heavily influenced his decision to play for Denver. Manning spent 14 seasons with the Colts before joining the Broncos for an additional four years.

“I remember talking with the 49ers, talking with Seattle and talking to the Cardinals, and the whole recurring theme in my mind, I’m just an AFC guy,” Peyton Manning says. “I think I should stay in the AFC. You’d think it’d be, ‘Please get away from the Patriots, go play in the NFC.’ I don’t know, if you’re going to play in the Super Bowl, you’re going to have to go through New England, so might as well play them in the AFC championship every year. New England had a little role in my decision to go to Denver.”

Peyton Manning’s words surprise absolutely no one as his competitive spirit and work ethic are legendary. To be the best, you have to beat the best — and Tom Brady and the Patriots were the best. Manning got the best of the Patriots in the 2013 and 2015 AFC championship games, respectively. He and the Broncos would claim victory in the 2015 Super Bowl as Manning rode off into the sunset of retirement. Still, Peyton Manning looks back on his matchups with the Pats, Brady and head coach Bill Belichick with fondness. Later in the interview, the former quarterback said competing against Brady and Belichick brought out the best in him.

“When you get a compliment from Bill Belichick, it means something,” Manning says. “He’s not really impressed by a lot of things.”

Peyton Manning, along with his brother, Eli Manning, will soon make their long-awaited broadcasting debut. The brothers will be part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football lineup for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

Russell Wilson Wants to Change NFL’s Overtime Rules Because Even NFL Players Think They Stink

Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson has a crazy idea on how the NFL can make overtime better for both the players and the fans. The Seahawks quarterback made an appearance alongside the Manning brothers during ESPN2’s broadcast of the Monday Night Football game. That game was played between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens. And as the game was looking like it might head into overtime, that’s when Wilson proposed his bold idea.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Shares Rare Pic Of Oldest Son, Jack, On His 14th Birthday With Loving Message

Tom Brady has gushed over his eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 14th birthday. Tom Brady is one proud dad! The legendary quarterback took to Instagram on August 22 to share a rare photo of his eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by the name Jack. “Happy 14th birthday Jack,” the 44-year-old Super Bowl winner captioned a snap of his son on a golf course. “I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!”
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Nfl Hall Of Fame#The Denver Broncos#Cardinals#Afc#Nfc#Espn
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
NESN

Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Recruitment’ Attempt

Had it not been for a weak cell phone plan, Julian Edelman might be in the midst of training camp with the Buccaneers. Edelman was among the former New England Patriots “recruited” by Tom Brady in a promotional video for the “Madden NFL 22” video game. Brady’s “Come Play in Tampa Bay” plan was unsuccessful, as he wasn’t able to convince a single one of his ex-teammates to join the 2021 Bucs.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Here’s What Antonio Brown Told Tom Brady About Practice Fight

Antonio Brown stood out at practice Thursday, but not for making a highlight-reel catch or running a great route. Brown ignited a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during Tampa Bay’s joint training camp session with Tennessee. The veteran wide receiver reportedly ripped off the 2020 seventh-round pick’s helmet after an 11-on-11 rep and launched several punches. Brown ultimately was kicked out of practice for his actions.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel cracks great joke about photo of him with Tom Brady's son Jack

Vrabel is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Titans. Before that, he played in the NFL from 1997-2010, including eight years with the Patriots. He and Brady were teammates throughout that span. On Wednesday, Vrabel’s Titans had a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jack...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

207K+
Followers
21K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy