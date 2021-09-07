CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Skalski: Clemson defense got 'nasty in the trenches'

By Alex Dodd
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgsqM_0bol85cY00

James Skalski felt the pain of defeat on Saturday after third-ranked Clemson fell 10-3 to fifth-ranked Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Saturday.

The Tigers came up short in an intense defensive battle between what looked like two of the best units in the country.

And the difference in the game proved a Christopher Smith interception of D.J. Uiagalelei with 2:58 to play in the first half that the Bulldogs returned for a 74-yard touchdown.

But neither team scored an offensive touchdown and despite the sting of the loss Skalski took pride in the strength of the Clemson defense in the top-five showdown.

“Before the Georgia game we had a pretty terrible showing versus Ohio State where we weren’t physical, we didn’t play Clemson football,” Skalski said Monday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

“I think we were just happy that we played Clemson football again on Saturday night. We were mean and physical and got nasty in the trenches and that’s how we like it,” he said.

Skalski led the Tigers in the slobber-knocker with eight solo tackles and 14 total tackles in the contest.

And Clemson certainly flexed its muscles on the defensive side as it held the Bulldogs to 256 total yards with 121 on the ground and 135 through the air. The Tigers also won the turnover battle with an interception by Baylon Spector and a muffed punt that was recovered by Clemson.

“It was awesome, obviously we didn’t win but I had a great time,” Skalski said. “I thought our defense played really well and obviously we are disappointed but there’s still a lot in front of us.”

The only game Skalski thought Clemson played as well defensively in his time was the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the 44-16 win over Alabama.

When asked if he was frustrated in the lack of offensive production on Saturday, Skalski quickly shot the question down.

“No all we can control is what we control on defense, we go out there and put our best foot forward,” Skalski said. “And we are a team man it’s not they didn’t do this, we did that. It’s not that at all, we are in this together.”

Clemson returns to action on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in its home opener against South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium.

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jczyJ_0bol85cY00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
On3.com

USC legend calls for coaches job following loss to Stanford

A USC Trojans legend is calling for the job of head coach, Clay Helton. Last night, the 1995 Pac-12 Player of the Year, wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, tweeted out his displeasure following USC’s lifeless loss to Stanford. “I’m so pissed. I can no longer Fight On for him — Period....
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
HOT 107.9

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

List of possible USC head coach targets to replace Clay Helton

USC has finally fired Clay Helton in a move that many Trojans fans felt was long overdue. USC had not performed at the level they expect to be at in college football. They had become just an above-average team and nothing close to the national powerhouse they expect to be. Their decision to fire Helton after just two games indicates they never should have had him coaching to start this season anyway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina State#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#Tigers#D J Uiagalelei#Ohio State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Firing Clay Helton

Not surprisingly, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on USC’s decision to fire head coach Clay Helton earlier today. Helton took over the reins of the Trojans during the 2015 season and after some initial success, his tenure petered out over the last few years. Last weekend’s 42-28 loss to Stanford was the final nail in the coffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
247Sports

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clay Helton buyout: How much USC will pay its former head coach

Clay Helton’s firing on Monday ended the 49-year-old’s decade-plus association with USC’s football team. Initially brought on board by Lane Kiffin in 2010 as the Trojans’ quarterbacks coach, Helton served as interim head coach on 2 occasions: in 2013 and 2o15, eventually being named the permanent head coach in the latter stages of the 2015 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy