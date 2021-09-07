Skalski: Clemson defense got 'nasty in the trenches'

James Skalski felt the pain of defeat on Saturday after third-ranked Clemson fell 10-3 to fifth-ranked Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Saturday.

The Tigers came up short in an intense defensive battle between what looked like two of the best units in the country.

And the difference in the game proved a Christopher Smith interception of D.J. Uiagalelei with 2:58 to play in the first half that the Bulldogs returned for a 74-yard touchdown.

But neither team scored an offensive touchdown and despite the sting of the loss Skalski took pride in the strength of the Clemson defense in the top-five showdown.

“Before the Georgia game we had a pretty terrible showing versus Ohio State where we weren’t physical, we didn’t play Clemson football,” Skalski said Monday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

“I think we were just happy that we played Clemson football again on Saturday night. We were mean and physical and got nasty in the trenches and that’s how we like it,” he said.

Skalski led the Tigers in the slobber-knocker with eight solo tackles and 14 total tackles in the contest.

And Clemson certainly flexed its muscles on the defensive side as it held the Bulldogs to 256 total yards with 121 on the ground and 135 through the air. The Tigers also won the turnover battle with an interception by Baylon Spector and a muffed punt that was recovered by Clemson.

“It was awesome, obviously we didn’t win but I had a great time,” Skalski said. “I thought our defense played really well and obviously we are disappointed but there’s still a lot in front of us.”

The only game Skalski thought Clemson played as well defensively in his time was the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the 44-16 win over Alabama.

When asked if he was frustrated in the lack of offensive production on Saturday, Skalski quickly shot the question down.

“No all we can control is what we control on defense, we go out there and put our best foot forward,” Skalski said. “And we are a team man it’s not they didn’t do this, we did that. It’s not that at all, we are in this together.”

Clemson returns to action on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in its home opener against South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium.

