Drive Wise campaign helps Windsor neighbor target speeders

A Drive Wise campaign sign sits in a Windsor resident’s front lawn on Sycamore Street. Austin Mirmina / Journal Inquirer

WINDSOR — After returning home from a vacation last month, resident Charles Buder said he learned that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle at a nearby intersection.

In an effort to get drivers to slow down on his street, Buder, 71, volunteered to become the neighborhood coordinator for a town program that uses street cameras and yellow lawn signs to encourage safe driving.

The police chief and other town residents said they hoped the campaign would promote the effectiveness of community policing and hold community members responsible for their actions behind the wheel.

The Drive Wise campaign is an educational awareness initiative that Windsor started a couple of years ago, according to Assistant Town Manager Scott Colby. Interest in the campaign had died down and it’s been reinvented to assist residents who Colby said expressed concerns about speeding vehicles throughout certain neighborhoods.

In collaboration with numerous departments, the campaign on Buder’s road, Sycamore Street, began with town officials placing cameras in the neighborhood to collect speeding data before the Drive Wise signs were staked in residents’ front lawns. Buder said 13 of his 15 neighbors agreed to participate in the campaign.

“I’m already starting to see an impact of the cars not going as fast as they were,” Buder said.

The signs will come down on Sept. 15, three weeks after being erected, at which point the town will again set up cameras to see if the average speed of vehicles has slowed. During a recent interview, Buder walked up and down Sycamore Street, waving to neighbors as they drove by and occasionally pointing out drivers who he thought were traveling too fast.

Buder said he frequently gets worried about pulling onto Sycamore Street from an adjacent extension because a bush that sits on the corner of the street hinders his visibility.

“Even when I pull out, I have to drive up slowly, because somebody could be flying down the street and they’ll hit me,” Buder said.

Pandemic-related speeding was a big issue during the shutdown last year, and Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson said he is still noticing increased speeding and a “general disregard for a lot of motor vehicle safety.” He said his department is more active when it comes to motor vehicle stops, because it creates an “ominipresence” around policing.

Melanson said Drive Wise is a great reminder for residents that they have to take some accountablility for keeping their communities safe.

“We can’t complain about our neighbors speeding when we’re the ones doing it ourselves,” Melanson said.

Adam Wisnesky, 29, who bought a 100-year-old bungalow-style home on Sycamore Street with his wife two years ago, said he enjoys the “historic charm” and walkability of his neighborhood. He said he is an occasional jogger.

“Once we put the signs in our yard, I told my wife that we need to make a stronger commitment to not speeding anywhere,” Wisnesky said. “We don’t want to be hypocrites.”

Patrick Chagnon, 61, is a former state trooper and Sycamore Street homeowner. As someone who saw fatal motor vehicle accidents during his career, Chagnon said he wishes he could embed the importance to residents of driving the speed limit, especially on short roads like Sycamore Street, which is only about a few hundred feet.

Motor vehicle laws, he said, are designed for voluntary compliance.

“The whole concept of community policing is for everybody to band together and talk about what can we do as citizens in our community to make this a better environment. And this program is one of those programs that highlights that.”